Pope says sleeping 'like a log' helps him handle stress

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC Pause

1:31 Mobility impaired deer hunters don't let boundaries stop them

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

3:30 Video: old rivals Northwestern and Gaffney meet in first round of 5A football playoffs

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

2:34 Will Muschamp 'upbeat and encouraged' about where Gamecocks are

1:42 Orchard Park students compete in Battle of the Books

1:00 3 things we learned from South Carolina vs. Western Carolina

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court