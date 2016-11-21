Iraqi forces regroup, search for cars intended for attacks

A top Iraqi commander says troops fighting the Islamic State group in the eastern outskirts of Mosul are regrouping and conducting house-to-house searches looking for vehicles primed for use in suicide bombings.
Maj. Gen. Sami al-Aridi of the special forces tells The Associated Press that his men foiled two attempted suicide car bombings early Monday, firing on the approaching vehicles, which exploded before reaching their intended targets.
He says a civilian woman was wounded and adds that troops were going from house to house in four neighborhoods recently retaken from IS looking for vehicles intended for use in future suicide bombings.
The Iraqi military launched a campaign on Oct. 17 to retake Mosul, Iraq's second largest city and the extremist group's last major urban bastion in the country.
