Romania: 3 charged with overcharging gov't for IT licenses

Anti-corruption prosecutors have charged two former managers of Microsoft Romania and the former manager of Fujitsu Siemens Computers in Romania on suspicion of abusing their positions for illicit gain which cost the state $67 million.
Prosecutors charged former Microsoft general managers Silviu Hotaran and Ovidiu Artopolescu and Claudiu Florica, former general manager of Fujitsu, on Monday and put them under judicial control, meaning they have to report to police and are not allowed to leave Romania.
Hotaran denied wrongdoing. Artopolescu and Florica declined comment.
Prosecutors said from 2004-2008 the three signed contracts with the government to use Microsoft licenses. The government allegedly paid much more than appeared in the contracts.
A former minister, a former mayor and two businessmen were handed prison sentences in the same case last month.
