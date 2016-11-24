China detains editor of human rights website for subversion

1:24 Logging truck avoids collision, overturns in Rock Hill Pause

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

2:30 'Little A' returns to Chester Co. for Thanksgiving tradition

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC

0:30 Paroled Chester man looks forward to Thanksgiving with family after 43 years

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

1:59 Detective: Woman charged in Rock Hill fatal motorcycle wreck 'never displayed remorse'

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court