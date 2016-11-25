Thousands in Asia protest persecution of Myanmar's Rohingya

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years Pause

0:30 Paroled Chester man looks forward to Thanksgiving with family after 43 years

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

1:59 Detective: Woman charged in Rock Hill fatal motorcycle wreck 'never displayed remorse'

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

2:34 Video: Keon Johnson talks about heroic 38-point game in Winthrop win over Illinois

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:59 Henry McMaster nominates Donald Trump