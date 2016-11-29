Moise wins Haiti presidential election in preliminary tally

1:36 Infant ejected from crash found 30 feet away – unharmed Pause

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

3:46 Joy Smith of Fort Mill prepares one of the dishes in her recently published recipe book

4:00 Deshaun Watson wants to prove Clemson belongs in final four

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

2:12 York tree farmer: 'choose and cut' your own Christmas trees

3:14 Highlight video: South Pointe football hammers Airport

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows