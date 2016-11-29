World

November 29, 2016 5:26 AM

Philippine gov't historian resigns over dictator's burial

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

The Philippine government's top historian has resigned to protest the president's decision to allow the burial of dictator Ferdinand Marcos in a heroes' cemetery, in a growing political storm over the entombment.

Maria Serena Diokno said in her resignation letter Tuesday that she will join protests against the Nov. 18 burial, including one scheduled at a pre-democracy shrine on Wednesday.

Diokno, who was chairwoman of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, said Duterte could have blocked Marcos's burial in the cemetery despite a Supreme Court decision that dismissed petitions against the entombment.

Diokno said the burial was wrong and "mocks the collective action we took to oust the dictator."

Marcos was ousted in a 1986 "people power" revolt. His presidency was marked by largescale corruption and human rights violations.

