December 2, 2016 8:26 PM

S. Koreans to march for 6th weekend calling for Park ouster

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

Hundreds of thousands of South Koreans are expected to march in capital Seoul for the sixth straight weekend calling for the removal of scandal-plagued President Park Geun-hye.

Saturday's demonstration will come hours after lawmakers formally launched an attempt to impeach Park. State prosecutors accuse her of helping a close confidante extort money and favors from large companies and manipulate state affairs.

Police say the turnout could be similar to what was the largest anti-Park protest last Saturday when they sized the crowd at 270,000. Protest organizers estimated the crowd at 1.5 million.

