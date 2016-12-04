Indian, Afghan leaders urge end to terror support

The leaders of India and Afghanistan have urged countries in their region to stop supporting armed militants.
Representatives of nearly two dozen countries were meeting Sunday in the northern Indian city of Amritsar as part of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process initiative to promote Afghan peace efforts.
Without naming Pakistan, both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani urged their neighbor to stop offering shelter and support to militants who commit violence in the region.
Ghani and Modi have separately accused Pakistan of supporting the Taliban in Afghanistan and rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Ghani said the $500 million promised by Islamabad for Afghan reconstruction would be better used for fighting terrorism.
