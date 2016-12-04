Uzbekistan votes in first election since Karimov's death

3:12 Christmas on parade in downtown Rock Hill Pause

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:49 Video: South Pointe linebackers at the heart of Stallions' defensive success

0:58 Attorney: Lake Wylie murder investigation showed greenhouse owner 'led a double life'

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

1:22 Man who says he was wrongly convicted in 1973 Chester murder addresses parole board

1:16 Owner of Rock Hill music store to close business after 40 years

1:51 Christmas Town USA has half a million Christmas lights up and is "like a storybook come to life"

1:15 A visit to Santa's workshop in Rock Hill