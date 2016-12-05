The Latest: Eurozone chief: No urgent steps needed for Italy

1:20 Deshaun Watson's Heisman statement Pause

1:22 Man who says he was wrongly convicted in 1973 Chester murder addresses parole board

1:16 Owner of Rock Hill music store to close business after 40 years

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

1:49 Video: South Pointe linebackers at the heart of Stallions' defensive success

0:58 Attorney: Lake Wylie murder investigation showed greenhouse owner 'led a double life'

2:54 Melania Trump delivers speech at Republican National Convention

1:38 Trump and Clinton condemn New York City bombing - Election Rewind

0:17 Mountain lion in Kansas