Indonesia president visits quake survivors, vows to rebuild

Indonesia's president traveled to areas devastated by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake and vowed that torn-apart communities would be rebuilt.
Stopping Friday morning at a collapsed mosque in Tringgading not far from the quake's epicenter, Joko "Jokowi" Widodo gave money to people who had lost family members.
He told the crowd, "We will rebuild the mosque as soon as possible. We start tomorrow but we have to do it together."
More than 100 people were killed in the quake that hit the northeast of Aceh province on Sumatra before dawn Wednesday. Hundreds of people were injured and more than 10,000 buildings destroyed or heavily damaged.
