Indonesia mob kills man arrested for school stabbing spree

Video: Florence Morning News sports reporter talks about Hartsville football

Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed

Clover High trainer talks about saving unresponsive student athlete

Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings

Students audition for world champion drum corp in Fort Mill

1:53