10 Chinese men charged with drug smuggling in Australia

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

1:36 Video: Winthrop basketball holds off Georgia Southern with last-second defensive stand

2:37 'Cement that name': York County leader pitches 'Football City, USA' concept

1:23 Clover restaurant open Christmas Day for needy

2:13 Video: Bret McCormick on Clover football coaching vacancy

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video