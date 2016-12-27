Kuwaiti court sentences Filipina to 10 years over IS pledge

2:54 LOVING - official trailer Pause

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:52 Volunteers describe 'tradition, honor' of working Rock Hill soup kitchen on Christmas

3:21 Rock Hill brings Christmas to family of husband, dad battling brain cancer

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:56 Rock Hill, NFL star Clowney donates cash to youth for shopping spree

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

3:23 Video: highlights from South Pointe championship football game