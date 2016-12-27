SKorean investigators detain ex-health minister

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

Volunteers describe 'tradition, honor' of working Rock Hill soup kitchen on Christmas

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

Rock Hill, NFL star Clowney donates cash to youth for shopping spree

'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

2:09