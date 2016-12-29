China: Police shoot dead 3 who killed 2 in Xinjiang attack

1:45 Fort Mill couple blessed with a daughter from thousands of miles away Pause

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:25 Kerry defends Obama's UN vote

1:36 Video: Winthrop basketball holds off Georgia Southern with last-second defensive stand