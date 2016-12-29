Japan's defense minister visits Yasukuni after Pearl Harbor

1:45 Fort Mill couple blessed with a daughter from thousands of miles away Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:36 Rep. Chris Corley suggests Confederate flag be replaced with a white flag of surrender

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

0:56 Rock Hill, NFL star Clowney donates cash to youth for shopping spree

1:36 Video: Winthrop basketball holds off Georgia Southern with last-second defensive stand

1:06 Father Christmas surprises students from SC School for Deaf and Blind at Lake Wylie

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges