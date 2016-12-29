Argentina court reopens probe of ex-president in bomb case

1:27 Antonin Scalia lies in repose at Supreme Court Pause

1:55 Muhammad Ali funeral: Thousands honor 'The Greatest' in Louisville

8:54 Last Word: Arnold Palmer

1:11 Prince honored with purple lights across America

2:37 Nancy Reagan dies at 94

2:35 Trailer: 'Eye in the Sky', one of Alan Rickman's last movies

1:57 After 'the good, the bad, and the ugly,' York County Sheriff leaves final message

1:18 Town of Nichols in need of a miracle after disastrous flood

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners