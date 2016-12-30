World

December 30, 2016 2:27 AM

Syria's cease-fire holding despite minor violations

The Associated Press
BEIRUT

Syrian opposition activists say a nationwide cease-fire that went into effect at midnight is holding despite minor violations.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported clashes early Friday between troops and rebels in the central province of Hama and near the capital, Damascus.

Opposition activist Mazen al-Shami, who is based in the Damascus suburb of Douma, says minor clashes nearby left one rebel wounded.

The cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey marks a potential breakthrough in the nearly six-year-long conflict, though past truces have failed.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency meanwhile quoted the military as saying Russia carried out three airstrikes against Islamic State targets near the northern town of al-Bab, where Turkish troops and allied Syrian forces have been battling the extremist group, which is excluded from the truce.

Related content

World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Terror in Brussels

View more video

Nation & World Videos