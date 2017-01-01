Twin suicide attack on Syria's coast kills 2 security agents

1:40 Mini 'choo-choo' in York draws crowds for annual tradition Pause

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

7:47 Clemson begins preparations for Ohio State, Fiesta Bowl

1:53 911 call from domestic incident involving S.C. legislator Chris Corley

1:29 River Hills paramedic talks about responding to opioid overdose calls

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:57 After 'the good, the bad, and the ugly,' York County Sheriff leaves final message