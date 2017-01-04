Iraqi journalist kidnapped in Baghdad has been released

1:38 Dog supporters protest against potential law changes in York Pause

1:17 Video: some of Duby Okeke's record-setting 142 blocked shots at Winthrop

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:40 Mini 'choo-choo' in York draws crowds for annual tradition

1:08 Rock Hill officers now carrying antidote to reverse opioid overdoses

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1

1:50 Rock Hill official details 2017 goals, including Knowledge Park, spec buildings

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:29 River Hills paramedic talks about responding to opioid overdose calls