January 7, 2017 2:56 PM

Estonia's former ruling party picks new leader after setback

The Associated Press
TALLINN, Estonia

Estonia's largest political party, which last year lost the prime minister's post it held for 11 years, has chosen a new leader.

Party delegates for the center-right Reform Party voted 1,048-635 on Saturday to elect Hanno Pevkur to replace former Prime Minister Taavi Roivas. Roivas announced in December he would step down as a chairman.

Pevkur, a 39-year-old lawyer, has served as interior, justice and social affairs minister in previous Cabinets.

Roivas was forced to resign as prime minister following a no-confidence vote in November. Reform Party was left out of the current three-party coalition government led by the left-leaning Center Party.

Reform Party was the top vote-getter in 2015 elections and part of every Estonian government between 1999 and 2016.

