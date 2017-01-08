The Latest: Footage shows Jerusalem truck ramming

Watch: Clemson fans welcome Tigers to national championship media day

Sledding, dog walking part of winter storm fun in York County

Watch: Clemson Media Day in 40 seconds

Snow falls in Lake Wylie

'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university

Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

State health departments have trouble competing with private sector

1:38