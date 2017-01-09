World

January 9, 2017 2:41 AM

Syrian President Assad says Aleppo bombardment was justified

The Associated Press
BEIRUT

Syrian President Bashar Assad says his military was justified in the lethal bombardment of eastern Aleppo, which his troops recaptured from opposition forces three weeks ago.

Assad says the alternative would have been to leave the civilians in the once contested city to the mercy of "terrorists," a term the government uses to describe all those opposed to its rule. The remarks, given to French press, were carried by Syrian state media on Monday.

Once Syria's largest city and industrial hub, Aleppo has been devastated by nearly six years of war. Rebels took control of its eastern districts in 2012, before surrendering it to government authority last month.

The U.N. said the government's relentless military campaign, which displaced tens of thousands of civilians, could have violated the laws of war.

Related content

World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Terror in Brussels

View more video

Nation & World Videos