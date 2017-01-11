Iceland gets new government, could restart EU entry talks

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to sentencing hearing Pause

2:07 Rock Hill man, 18, admits to shooting and torturing puppy in York courtroom; gets probation

1:21 Frozen in Fort Mill and loving it

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:17 Rock Hill Police determine 2 suspicious packages at post office contain car seats

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

2:09 VIDEO: highlights from Fort Mill and Rock Hill's top-ranked wrestling showdown

2:57 Clemson's Dabo Swinney says greatness is for all of us