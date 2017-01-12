German economy accelerated in 2016 thanks to higher spending

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Pause

1:43 Long-time Chester County 'visionary' and Cyclones fan laid to rest

1:17 Rock Hill Police determine 2 suspicious packages at post office contain car seats

1:21 Frozen in Fort Mill and loving it

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

2:09 VIDEO: highlights from Fort Mill and Rock Hill's top-ranked wrestling showdown

2:57 Clemson's Dabo Swinney says greatness is for all of us