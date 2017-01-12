Ex-spy behind the Trump dossier asks neighbor to feed cats, goes into hiding, reports say

1:43 Long-time Chester County 'visionary' and Cyclones fan laid to rest Pause

6:03 Billy Graham: 'God's Ambassador'

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:21 Frozen in Fort Mill and loving it

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:17 Rock Hill Police determine 2 suspicious packages at post office contain car seats

4:29 Simmons Family speaks after Roof sentencing

2:54 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court