In long-shot Mideast peace bid, France sees nothing to lose

2:19 Rock Hill mom said legalizing marijuana would give her 'hope' Pause

1:19 VIDEO: New Clover football coach Brian Lane knows he's in the right place

1:53 Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:28 The Buzz TV brings regional award to Fort Mill High School

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

1:02 Video: Winthrop depth will be critical heading into the teeth of Big South schedule