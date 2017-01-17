The Latest: Families hoped until the end for clue to MH370

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Pause

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration

1:19 VIDEO: New Clover football coach Brian Lane knows he's in the right place

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

2:20 Winthrop students commemorate MLK by serving Rock Hill's needy

1:45 Citizens rally in support of Obamacare, opposition to repeal

1:10 Martin Luther King life, legacy honored with celebration in York