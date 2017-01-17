Sonar maps from MH370 search will reveal more about seafloor

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border Pause

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:00 Krzyzewski defends his handling of Grayson Allen

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player

1:28 The Buzz TV brings regional award to Fort Mill High School

1:02 Watch the Clemson national championship parade in 1 minute

1:45 Grayson Allen says one game 'indefinite suspension' was Krzyzewski's decision