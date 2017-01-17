Caroline Kennedy leaves Japan after 3 years as US ambassador

FILE - In this March 28, 2014, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the Japan's Central League professional baseball opening game between the Yomiuri Giants and the Hanshin Tigers at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. Kennedy is stepping down Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 after three years as U.S. ambassador to Japan, where she was welcomed like a celebrity and worked to deepen the U.S.-Japan relationship despite regular flare-ups over American military bases on the southern island of Okinawa.
FILE - In this April 16, 2014, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, center, and her husband Edwin Arthur Schlossberg, center right, walk on a souvenir shopping street, outside of Ise Grand Shrine in Ise, Mie Prefecture, Japa. Kennedy is stepping down Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 after three years as U.S. ambassador to Japan, where she was welcomed like a celebrity and worked to deepen the U.S.-Japan relationship despite regular flare-ups over American military bases on the southern island of Okinawa.
FILE- In this Feb. 12, 2014, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, left, shakes hands with Okinawa Gov. Hirokazu Nakaima after she handed a copy of visa application form of her father President John F. Kennedy, which was issued when he visited Japan, at Okinawa Prefectural Government in Naha, Okinawa. Kennedy is stepping down Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 after three years as U.S. ambassador to Japan, where she was welcomed like a celebrity and worked to deepen the U.S.-Japan relationship despite regular flare-ups over American military bases on the southern island of Okinawa.
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2013, file photo, new U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy shows her work of the Japanese word of "friends" as she attends a calligraphy lesson with children at Mangokuura Elementary School in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, northeastern Japan. Kennedy is stepping down Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 after three years as U.S. ambassador to Japan, where she was welcomed like a celebrity and worked to deepen the U.S.-Japan relationship despite regular flare-ups over American military bases on the southern island of Okinawa.
FILE - In this May 13, 2014, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, center, tries a local specialty, sweet rice cakes she made with students at a high school in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan. Kennedy is stepping down Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 after three years as U.S. ambassador to Japan, where she was welcomed like a celebrity and worked to deepen the U.S.-Japan relationship despite regular flare-ups over American military bases on the southern island of Okinawa.
FILE - In this April 23, 2014, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, left, shakes hands with Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida after exchanging the documents to extend the agreement on cooperation in research and development in science and technology between the two countries in Tokyo. Kennedy is stepping down Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 after three years as U.S. ambassador to Japan, where she was welcomed like a celebrity and worked to deepen the U.S.-Japan relationship despite regular flare-ups over American military bases on the southern island of Okinawa.
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2016, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy speaks before a sake barrel breaking ceremony commemorating the opening of the exhibition, "Kamakura: Realism and Spirituality in the Sculpture of Japan," at the Asia Society, in New York. Kennedy is stepping down Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 after three years as U.S. ambassador to Japan, where she was welcomed like a celebrity and worked to deepen the U.S.-Japan relationship despite regular flare-ups over American military bases on the southern island of Okinawa.
FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2014, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy greets attendants as she offers flowers to the atomic bomb victims during a ceremony at Nagasaki Peace Park in Nagasaki, southern Japan. Kennedy is stepping down Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 after three years as U.S. ambassador to Japan, where she was welcomed like a celebrity and worked to deepen the U.S.-Japan relationship despite regular flare-ups over American military bases on the southern island of Okinawa.
FILE - In this June 14, 2015, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, right, and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, wearing "Monpe," or work pants for women, prepare for rice planting, in Shimonoseki, western Japan. Kennedy is stepping down Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 after three years as U.S. ambassador to Japan, where she was welcomed like a celebrity and worked to deepen the U.S.-Japan relationship despite regular flare-ups over American military bases on the southern island of Okinawa.
FILE - In this April 24, 2014, file photo, President Barack Obama sits with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, left, during a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo. Kennedy is stepping down Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 after three years as U.S. ambassador to Japan, where she was welcomed like a celebrity and worked to deepen the U.S.-Japan relationship despite regular flare-ups over American military bases on the southern island of Okinawa.
FILE - In this April 24, 2014, file photo, attended by U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy and her husband Edwin Schlossberg, right, President Barack Obama tours Meiji Shrine in Tokyo. Kennedy is stepping down Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 after three years as U.S. ambassador to Japan, where she was welcomed like a celebrity and worked to deepen the U.S.-Japan relationship despite regular flare-ups over American military bases on the southern island of Okinawa.
