January 18, 2017 7:37 AM

Bosnian Serb nationalist leader dismisses US sanctions

The Associated Press
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina

Bosnian Serb nationalist leader Milorad Dodik has dismissed U.S. sanctions imposed on him for obstructing the peace accords that ended Bosnia's war two decades ago, calling it a reversible act of revenge by the departing Obama administration.

Dodik, who is the president of Republika Srpska, Serb-run part of Bosnia, said Wednesday he was confident his relationship with the U.S. will improve when President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced a day earlier that it is designating Dodik for threatening national sovereignty by defying a ruling of Bosnia's constitutional court.

The sanctions mean any assets Dodik has in the United States are now blocked and Americans are banned from doing business with him.

