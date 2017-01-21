World

January 21, 2017 10:46 PM

At least 23 killed, 50 injured as train derails in India

The Associated Press
HYDERABAD, India

Railway officials say that at least 23 people have been killed and 50 others injured after a passenger train derailed in southern India.

Divisional Railway manager Chandralekha Mukherji says the accident took place in the Vizianagram district of Andhra Pradesh around midnight Saturday.

She says seven coaches of the Hirakand Express were thrown off the tracks.

Rescue workers are at the site Sunday morning trying to cut open mangled coaches.

It's the latest accident on India's massive but poorly maintained railway network.

