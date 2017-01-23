Search teams find 4 more bodies in Tehran building collapse

0:22 Fort Mill, Lake Wylie area residents attend Women's March on Charlotte Pause

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university

2:36 Video: relive Winthrop's 76-73 basketball win over Asheville

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:54 South Carolina Deadly Roads - A family's story

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

0:26 Two dead, one wounded in Rock Hill shooting