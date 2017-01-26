World

January 26, 2017 8:36 AM

Greek court rejects extradition for Turkish servicemen

The Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece

Greece's Supreme Court has rejected an extradition request for eight Turkish servicemen who fled by helicopter after coup attempt.

Presiding judge Giorgos Sakkas, reading out the decision Thursday, said the servicemen were unlikely to face a fair trial if returned to Turkey.

The eight officers fought extradition in a six-month legal battle, arguing that they face mistreatment in prison if returned.

Lower courts issued mixed decisions on the return of the officers in a series of separate hearings.

