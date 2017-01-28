Heavy snow traps 5 Indian soldiers along Kashmir frontier

Indian Army soldiers clear snow from their stranded vehicle near a base camp in Gulmarg, about 55 kilometres (34 miles) northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The death toll from two avalanches that struck the Himalayan region of Kashmir has risen to more than a dozen as the bodies of four more Indian soldiers were recovered, the Indian army said Friday. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have issued avalanche warnings for many parts of the region, as the heavy snowfall has cut off roads, disrupted power and communication lines, and forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
A Kashmiri man throws snow at his friend while removing snow from the roof of a house in Gulmarg, about 55 kilometres (34 miles) northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have issued avalanche warnings for many parts of the region, as the heavy snowfall has cut off roads, disrupted power and communication lines, and forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
A Kashmiri man removes snow from a hotel premise in Gulmarg, about 55 kilometres (34 miles) northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have issued avalanche warnings for many parts of the region, as the heavy snowfall has cut off roads, disrupted power and communication lines, and forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
Snow covers the village of Tangmarg, about 41 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have issued avalanche warnings for many parts of the region, as the heavy snowfall has cut off roads, disrupted power and communication lines, and forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
A Kashmiri man leads a child along a snow-covered road in Duroo, about 38 kilometres (24 miles) northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have issued avalanche warnings for many parts of the region, as the heavy snowfall has cut off roads, disrupted power and communication lines, and forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
Kashmiris remove snow from the roof of a house in Gulmarg, about 55 kilometres (34 miles) northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have issued avalanche warnings for many parts of the region, as the heavy snowfall has cut off roads, disrupted power and communication lines, and forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
Indian Army soldiers patrol on a snow bike in Gulmarg, about 55 kilometres (34 miles) northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The death toll from two avalanches that struck the Himalayan region of Kashmir has risen to more than a dozen as the bodies of four more Indian soldiers were recovered, the Indian army said Friday. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have issued avalanche warnings for many parts of the region, as the heavy snowfall has cut off roads, disrupted power and communication lines, and forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
Stranded truck drivers rest beside their vehicles on the main highway connecting Jammu and Srinagar, on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Saturday, Jan.28, 2017. Heavy snowfall has cut off roads and disrupted power and communications in Kashmir, and hundreds of residents have been evacuated from high-risk areas.
Channi Anand
AP Photo
Stranded truck drivers drink tea sitting by their vehicles on the main highway connecting Jammu and Srinagar, on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Saturday, Jan.28,2017. Heavy snowfall has cut off roads and disrupted power and communications in Kashmir, and hundreds of residents have been evacuated from high-risk areas.
Channi Anand
AP Photo
A man rides a motorbike carrying firewood, as trucks stand stranded on the main highway connecting Jammu and Srinagar, on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Saturday, Jan.28,2017. Heavy snowfall has cut off roads and disrupted power and communications in Kashmir, and hundreds of residents have been evacuated from high-risk areas.
Channi Anand
AP Photo
Trucks stand stranded on the main highway connecting Jammu and Srinagar, on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Saturday, Jan.28,2017. Heavy snowfall has cut off roads and disrupted power and communications in Kashmir, and hundreds of residents have been evacuated from high-risk areas.
Channi Anand
AP Photo
Comments