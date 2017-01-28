Merkel says no solution yet to sharing migrant burden in EU

2:19 Purple Heart Homes helps Tega Cay Vietnam veteran 'age in place' Pause

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

1:55 The first class of Fort Mill School District Hall of Fame inductees honored

2:01 File video: Confederate flag will not go back up in SC courtroom

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:04 File video: Accused Rock Hill killer fires lawyer

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:48 Video highlights: Winthrop holds off Gardner-Webb with last-second block