Eastern Ukraine shelling hits both sides

2:46 Dyslexics are creative, smart and capable, Fort Mill mom says Pause

1:44 Foxy neighbor causes a stir in Lake Wylie

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

3:48 Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

1:19 Up close with 14-foot great white shark caught off Hilton Head Island

1:52 Accused Lake Wylie killer makes first court appearance

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

5:24 Gamecocks wrap win at Kentucky