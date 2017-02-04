One year later, starving ‘witch boy’ in Nigeria who went viral is now happy, healthy

1:32 Did chance at justice for former York mayor die with killer in prison? Pause

2:23 Muslims in York County disagree, fearful of Trump restrictions

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:44 Foxy neighbor causes a stir in Lake Wylie

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

1:48 Video highlights: Winthrop holds off Gardner-Webb with last-second block

1:23 Undocumented USC student worries about deportation before graduation

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility