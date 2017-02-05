A felony a day since turning 18: She’d rob shoppers with pepper spray, cops say

2:55 Winthrop University professor makes a 'chilling' literary discovery Pause

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:46 Dyslexics are creative, smart and capable, Fort Mill mom says

0:41 Fort Mill High wrestler sets school record

3:02 Alex Jenkins is the Food Dude

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners