Turkmenistan's leader wins presidential election

1:40 WWII dog tag lost in 1942 returned to Rock Hill family Pause

2:05 Take a tour of new spaces, improvements at Rock Hill schools

1:51 Video: Winthrop men's basketball managers do the program's dirty work

1:07 Hunter Lawrence of Fort Mill talks about owning a business at age 15

3:48 Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl

2:20 Gamecocks talk UConn

1:32 Neighbor rescues man from burning house in Chester County

1:49 Chamber honors local business owners, leaders at Rock Hill event

1:30 Rock Hill boy who wants music lessons gets a $900 surprise