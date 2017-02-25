Merkel formally nominated for German election run

1:53 Rock Hill kindergarten students offer message of patriotic unity with words, music Pause

2:27 Rock Hill school leaders break ground on new Montessori building

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

2:37 A Dog's Purpose

1:30 Fort Mill Middle School celebrates Black History Month

1:41 Rock Hill Christian school students learn about real-world living

2:05 Video: how well do Fort Mill softball pitcher and catcher Bella Roy and Lauren Collie know each other?

0:39 York woman charged in 3 chases over 100 mph, police say