World

February 25, 2017 10:31 AM

Albanian police sue opposition leader, say he urged violence

The Associated Press
TIRANA, Albania

Albanian police have sued the leader of the country's opposition Democratic Party for allegedly inciting calls for violence.

A police statement Saturday said Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha on Friday urged "citizens to violently react against state institutions," a crime that, if proven, carries up to a three-year jail sentence.

For a week, the Democrats have blocked the main boulevard in Tirana, the capital, saying they don't trust the left-wing government to hold the June 18 parliamentary election in a fair manner. They want a caretaker cabinet instead.

Police quoted Basha as saying "You want a fight? A fight it will be. Puncture the car tires, break the glasses. Time will come to drag (officials) at this square."

Basha has not commented on the police move.

Related content

World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Terror in Brussels

View more video

Nation & World Videos