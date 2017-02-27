Detained Philippine senator asks court to nullify arrest

1:08 Community supports Old Pointe Elementary student fighting rare condition Pause

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:39 Video: Keon Johnson talks about Winthrop's reaction to winning Big South championship

1:30 Fort Mill Middle School celebrates Black History Month

2:05 Video: how well do Fort Mill softball pitcher and catcher Bella Roy and Lauren Collie know each other?

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally