UN says 66,000 displaced in 5 months of north Syria fighting

1:09 Lewisville falls to Hemingway 72-71 for state championship title Pause

0:54 Pat Conroy's widow: 'It's helped me with the grieving process.'

1:08 Community supports Old Pointe Elementary student fighting rare condition

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:36 VIDEO: Fast, reliable takeout delivery 'fantastic' for York County restaurants

1:53 How to interview at a job fair

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:37 A Dog's Purpose