Snowboarder dies in avalanche in France, 2 others missing

1:00 Winthrop fans pack the house at Big South final in Rock Hill Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:07 Video: Winthrop drops Campbell, wins first Big South title since 2010

2:27 NarroWay chef celebrates 80 years and countless meals

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:00 Rock Hill man hopes to win big at national meat cutting championship

1:48 Winthrop from Rock Hill, South Carolina, heads to NCAA Tournament

2:41 Video: 3 things that would help Winthrop win the Big South championship

1:09 Lewisville falls to Hemingway 72-71 for state championship title