The Latest: S. Korean military on alert for provocations

1:53 Video: 8th graders sign letters of intent to Clover football Pause

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

2:18 Fort Mill High School band prepares for prestigious trip

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:48 Chisa Putman sworn in as York County magistrate