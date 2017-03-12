Dutch PM Rutte seeks to de-escalate tensions with Turkey

2:06 Anne Springs Close invites Fort Mill to 'get your selfie outside!' Pause

2:18 Fort Mill High School band prepares for prestigious trip

1:31 Former House member Jim Battle explains why Nichols needs flood recovery aid from the state

1:37 How to make a monster movie mask, from a Fort Mill professional

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:53 Video: 8th graders sign letters of intent to Clover football

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

2:41 Video: guessing who Winthrop will face in the NCAA tourney