Old-time terrorist 'Carlos the Jackal' back on Paris trial

1:32 Video: Winthrop players, Pat Kelsey react to Butler matchup Pause

1:42 March snow and cold in York County a minus for peaches, bonus for kids

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:58 Winthrop plays Butler in NCAA tournament

1:51 Video: Winthrop men's basketball managers do the program's dirty work

2:37 A Dog's Purpose

2:00 Fellow Rock Hill police help legendary officer and leader fight cancer battle

0:35 Rock Hill girl, 7, sleds in March snowfall with two broken wrists

1:01 Scenes of joy, winter beauty in York County after March snowfall